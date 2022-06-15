Adoption Option: Crete at the Nebraska Humane Society

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Are you looking to welcome a fun-loving and energetic member to your family? Well, look no further than this pup named Crete.

Crete is a brown brindle and white Boxer mix that weighs 60 pounds. He is also a neutered male that is one year and two months old.

His first day at the Humane Society was April 19, 2022.

He is a good boy who loves to goof around and play. He does have a tendency to be in your personal space but is eager to learn new tricks and eat all the treats you can give him.

He will need to be in a home with no kids under six years old and will need to meet all younger family and any other dogs in your home.

It costs $100 to adopt him and you can find more details on the Nebraska Humane Society's website.

