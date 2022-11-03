Adoption Option: Dante at the Nebraska Humane Society

Posted at 7:04 PM, Nov 02, 2022

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Meet Dante! Chris was introduced to this outgoing boy at the Nebraska Humane Society.

He is a 1 year and 6 months neutered male English bulldog mix.

Dante is what people call an ambivert.

He enjoys being with people and can be outgoing. But on the other hand, there are times when he just wants some "me" time, whether that's exploring or napping in front of the TV.

He will do best in a home where children are over the age of six.

Dante must meet all children and dogs in the home to make sure it's a perfect match.

The adoption fee for Dante is $50.

