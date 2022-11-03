Adoption Option: Dante at the Nebraska Humane Society

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Meet Dante! Chris was introduced to this outgoing boy at the Nebraska Humane Society.
- He is a 1 year and 6 months neutered male English bulldog mix.
- Dante is what people call an ambivert.
- He enjoys being with people and can be outgoing.
- But on the other hand, there are times when he just wants some "me" time, whether that's exploring or napping in front of the TV.
- He will do best in a home where children are over the age of six.
- Dante must meet all children and dogs in the home to make sure it's a perfect match.
- The adoption fee for Dante is $50.
