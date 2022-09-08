ADOPTION OPTION: Day the dog at Nebraska Humane Society

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Chris Swaim met with Day at the Nebraska Humane Society. She's a Labrador Retriever - Pit Bull Terrier mix who is seven years old. She weighs 62 pounds and has a brown brindle coat.

She's described by NHS as "a happy girl that’s very friendly and trusting."

She would do best in a home with only adults

Needs a six-foot fenced-in yard

Likes to sit on laps

Enjoys squeaky toys

Additional information from NHS:

Day is available on a first-come, first-served basis. We recommend completing a survey online prior to visiting us in person that you can fill out by clicking here by clicking here . Be sure to include "Day A1449030" when filling out the survey. You will receive a response via e-mail and, if your survey is approved, there will be instructions on how to come meet with an Adoption Coordinator.

