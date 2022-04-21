Adoption Option: Farah at the Nebraska Humane Society

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — This week’s Adoption Option is Farah. She’s a sweet girl with a lot of energy and would do well in an active household.

Spokeswoman for the Nebraska Humane Society, Pam Wiese:

“She is very treat motivated and trainable. So, she knows sit, she knows down, she knows high five. Working with her on self-control. She has gotten a lot better than when she first came in. She is a great dog. I am actually surprised that she is still here. As you can tell, she has got a great size. She is on the smaller side. She has four pretty white socks, good color, lots of energy…

I mean, she is three so she isn't puppy-puppy, but she will play and then she will hang. If you put her in your office she will chill underneath the desk. It is not like I need to go-go-go forever. If you take her out, she will. She will definitely like to play…

We have her as a pit-bull bull terrier mix. She is about three. Her restrictions are, she probably needs kids that are a little bit older because she can kind of mow them over. No small critters. No small dogs or small cats. Very prey motivated. Loves to play and chase toys around.

Also, she has some food guarding tendencies, again, so little kids that want to take that bone away — she has gotten (a) lot better but probably still a good idea not to have little kids or other animals around where she might be able to get into spats.”

For more information on Farah, you can visit the Nebraska Humane Society.

