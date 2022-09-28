Adoption Option: Frankie at Midlands Humane Society

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Meet Frankie! She is a six-month-old spayed female Hound Mix.

Frankie came to Midlands in Council Bluffs as a stray. She was a bit nervous at first, but she warmed up well and showed her happy, playful puppy side.

Midlands says that Frankie would benefit from some puppy classes to help her learn her basics and leash manners.

The adoption cost is $300, which covers microchip, age-appropriate vaccines, and spaying or neutering.

