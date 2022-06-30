Adoption Option: Gopher the dog at the Nebraska Humane Society

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Meet Gopher!

He is a 5-year-old black and tan German Shepherd mix. This good boy is 49 pounds and is a neutered male.

Gopher enjoys doing working-type activities like nose work and any other fun games to really uses his brain and athleticism. He would also like to go to a home with kids over 12 and to be the only dog in the house.

Gopher’s first day at the Nebraska Humane Society was May 13, 2022. The cost of adoption is $50.00.

