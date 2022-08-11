Adoption Option: Link at the Nebraska Humane Society

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Meet Link! He is an 8-year-old brown and black German Shepherd Dog and Labrador Retriever mix. He is 62 pounds and a neutered male.

He is looking for a family that will support him in physical and mental activity. He of course enjoys playing games and finding treats using his senses but especially his nose.

He is unfortunately not suitable for apartment living and has to be the only dog in the home. Children over the age of 12 would be best for Link as well.

Link is available on a first-come, first-served basis and costs $50 to adopt.

