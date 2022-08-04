Adoption Option: Mark the cat at Midlands Humane Society

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — This week's featured Adoption Option is Mark the cat.

He is a three-year-old male domestic short hair cat. He loves to be pet and is very friendly when interacting with humans.

Mark was taken in to Midlands Humane Society as a stray and tested positive for FeLV which is feline leukemia. As a result, he requires being the only cat in the house, or in a house with other cats that are also FeLV positive.

As you may have guessed, that will require some extra veterinary care. There is a special adoption price for Mark and any other cat that is over one year old and has been at Midlands for over 30 days. His adoption price has been lowered to $35.

If you are capable and interested in caring for a FeLV cat, you can apply to adopt Mark at Midlands Humane Society in Council Bluffs by filling out an adoption survey first.

