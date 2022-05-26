Adoption Option: Meatlug at Midlands Humane Society

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Who doesn't like naps and attention? Well, if you do, then you'll be in good company with this week's Adoption Option.

Meet Meatlug, a Rottweiler mix at Midlands Humane Society in Council Bluffs. With a short coat and a long life (six years and going strong!), this boy is seeking a companion for sleep and snuggles.

Meatlug is already neutered and vaccinated, and is part of the flexible adoption pricing program at Midlands. Even though his Petfinder.com profile lists his adoption fee at $225, he is available through the Name Your Price program because of his status as an adult dog who has been at the shelter for more than 30 days.

He has a lot of love to give and enjoys daily walks. Meatlug may be a suitable fit if you have other dogs or pets already, as he is said to be very gentle, especially when receiving treats.

Because of Meatlug's breed, he must be adopted to a home that is outside of Council Bluffs due to the city's breed ban that applies to breeds that are viewed as aggressive. Municipal code 4.20.112 prohibits all dogs that exhibit characteristics of pitbulls as well as American Staffordshire Terriers and Staffordshire Bull Terriers, with an exception for city animal shelters such as MHS.

Midlands Humane Society can be contacted at 712-396-2270 or via email inquiry at midlandshumanesociety@gmail.com.

