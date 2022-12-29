Adoption Option: Meet Mike, 9-month-old border collie

OMAHA, Neb (KMTV) — Some good news on Wednesday: we learned that the latest Adoption Option pup has a pending adoption! His name is Mike and he's a 9-month-old border collie. True to his breed Mike is smart, active and super-duper cute.

While he may have a family ready to bring him home, you can still find plenty of dogs who need forever homes at Nebraska Humane Society and Midlands Humane Society.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.