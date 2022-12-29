Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsAdoption Option

Actions

Adoption Option: Meet Mike, 9-month-old border collie

Some good news on Wednesday: we learned that the latest Adoption Option pup has a pending adoption! His name is Mike and he's a 9-month-old border collie.
Posted at 7:06 PM, Dec 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-28 20:06:33-05

OMAHA, Neb (KMTV) — Some good news on Wednesday: we learned that the latest Adoption Option pup has a pending adoption! His name is Mike and he's a 9-month-old border collie. True to his breed Mike is smart, active and super-duper cute.

While he may have a family ready to bring him home, you can still find plenty of dogs who need forever homes at Nebraska Humane Society and Midlands Humane Society.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018