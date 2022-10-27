Adoption Option: Nana at the Midlands Humane Society

Posted at 7:15 PM, Oct 26, 2022

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Meet Nana! Chris was introduced to this sweet girl at the Midlands Humane Society. She is a 4-year-old spayed female Staffordshire Bull Terrier.

Nana is a happy girl and just can't help wiggling her whole body with joy when meeting new people.

She is great with other dogs.

Midlands is unsure how she would do with cats.

She must be adopted outside Council Bluffs city limits due to the breed ban.

The adoption cost for Nana is $225.

