Adoption Option: Nana at the Midlands Humane Society

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Meet Nana! Chris was introduced to this sweet girl at the Midlands Humane Society.
- She is a 4-year-old spayed female Staffordshire Bull Terrier.
- Nana is a happy girl and just can't help wiggling her whole body with joy when meeting new people.
- She is great with other dogs.
- Midlands is unsure how she would do with cats.
- She must be adopted outside Council Bluffs city limits due to the breed ban.
- The adoption cost for Nana is $225.
