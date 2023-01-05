Adoption Option: Newt at the Midlands Humane Society

Posted at 7:16 PM, Jan 04, 2023

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa. (KMTV) — Meet Newt! Chris was introduced to this handsome boy at the Midlands Humane Society. He is a three-year-old neutered male Australian Shepherd.

Newt has a congenital eye defect that gives him very limited sight and also has limited hearing ability.

Looking for a home with older or no kids because of these disabilities.

His adoption fee is $150

