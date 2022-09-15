Watch Now
Adoption Option: Nova at the Midlands Humane Society

Nova is a sweet girl who loves attention. She knows how to sit, shake, high five and lay down. Nova would be comfortable in a home with kids but does need a home that is cat free.
Posted at 7:39 PM, Sep 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-14 20:39:34-04

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Nova is a one-and-a-half-year-old spayed female German Shepherd.

She is a sweet girl who loves attention. She knows how to sit, shake, high five and lay down.

Her caregivers think she would be comfortable in a home with kids but does need a home that is cat free.

The adoption cost for Nova is $250. This covers microchip, age-appropriate vaccines, and spaying or neutering.

