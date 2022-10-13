Adoption Option: Onyx at the Midlands Humane Society

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Meet Onyx! Chris was introduced to this good boy at the Midlands Humane Society.
- He is a 6-year-old neutered male German Shephard Mix.
- Onyx is a happy boy looking for a new family.
- He loves going on walks and yearns for adventure.
- He has lived with cats, dogs and kids of all ages, and would love to be in a full house.
- The adoption cost is $225, which covers microchip, age-appropriate vaccines, and spaying or neutering.
