Adoption Option: Onyx at the Midlands Humane Society

Posted at 7:59 PM, Oct 12, 2022

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Meet Onyx! Chris was introduced to this good boy at the Midlands Humane Society. He is a 6-year-old neutered male German Shephard Mix.

Onyx is a happy boy looking for a new family.

He loves going on walks and yearns for adventure.

He has lived with cats, dogs and kids of all ages, and would love to be in a full house.

The adoption cost is $225, which covers microchip, age-appropriate vaccines, and spaying or neutering.

