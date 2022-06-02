Adoption Option: Precious at Nebraska Humane Society

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Precious came to the Nebraska Humane Society right around her second birthday. She is a spayed female who has been at NHS since February and is 2 years and 4 months old.

She might not have the biggest of the dog smiles, but don't let her shyness deter you. Once Precious warms up to you, she is apparently quite the cuddle bug. This pup is a tan and white boxer and Staffordshire Bull Terrier mix, clocking in at 51 pounds.

Precious would be able to live with kids, as long as they are older. The situation would be somewhat similar for living with other dogs: you would have to make sure that she can get along with your pre-existing pets first. She is social, just a bit of an introvert!

If your heart goes out to Precious, she is available for just $30.00 at NHS. For more information, visit her pet profile here.

