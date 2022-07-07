Adoption Option: Sarah at the Midlands Humane Society

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Meet Sarah!

Sarah is a large female Pit Bull Terrier Mix who is two years old and spayed.

She is a sweet girl who loves attention. Sarah is looking for a home that can help with the basics training-wise and give her plenty of treats along the way.

She needs a home with no young kids. Kids aged 12 and over are best suited for her as she can get over-excited.

Sarah must be adopted outside Council Bluffs city limits due to the breed ban.

Her adoption fee is $150, which covers microchip, age-appropriate vaccines, and spaying or neutering.

For more information from Midlands Humane Society visit their website.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.