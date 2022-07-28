Adoption Option: Sonny at the Nebraska Humane Society

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Meet Sonny! He is a 3-year-old tricolor Alaskan Malamute and Boxer mix. Sonny is 86 pound neutered male.

If you adopt him, you will also have to welcome his favorite toy into your home. A squeaky rotisserie chicken that he didn't want to let go of when he met Chris.

He needs a home with adults only and to also meet any dogs in the home to make sure it's a perfect match.

The adoption fee for Sonny is $50.00.

