Adoption Option: Sonny at the Nebraska Humane Society

Meet Sonny! He is a 3-year-old tricolor Alaskan Malamute and Boxer mix. Sonny is 86 pound neutered male.
Posted at 7:06 PM, Jul 27, 2022
If you adopt him, you will also have to welcome his favorite toy into your home. A squeaky rotisserie chicken that he didn't want to let go of when he met Chris.

He needs a home with adults only and to also meet any dogs in the home to make sure it's a perfect match.

The adoption fee for Sonny is $50.00.

