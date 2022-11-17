Adoption Option: Stetson at the Nebraska Humane Society

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Meet Stetson! Chris was introduced to this cuddly boy at the Nebraska Humane Society.
- He is an 8-year-old boxer and American Staffordshire Terrier mix.
- Stetson is outgoing.
- He loves sunbathing, relaxing, and cuddling.
- Because of his age, he needs a home that's adults only that will love on him at his own, slower pace.
- Stetson, however, can turn on puppy mode whenever he sees a tennis ball.
- The adoption fee for Stetson is $50.
Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.
Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.