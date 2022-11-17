Adoption Option: Stetson at the Nebraska Humane Society

Posted at 7:12 PM, Nov 16, 2022

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Meet Stetson! Chris was introduced to this cuddly boy at the Nebraska Humane Society. He is an 8-year-old boxer and American Staffordshire Terrier mix.

Stetson is outgoing.

He loves sunbathing, relaxing, and cuddling.

Because of his age, he needs a home that's adults only that will love on him at his own, slower pace.

Stetson, however, can turn on puppy mode whenever he sees a tennis ball.

The adoption fee for Stetson is $50.

