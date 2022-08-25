Adoption Option: Tang at the Nebraska Humane Society

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Meet Tang! He is a 4-year-old Chow Chow.

He came to Nebraska Humane Society with matted fur and, as a result, needed to be shaved. He will get back to his fluffy self soon enough.

He is very reserved but would do best with a yard and an all-adult family as he has some collar sensitivity.

He has been at NHS since June.

The adoption fee for Tang is $50 and he is on a first come first serve basis.

