Adoption Option: Tang at the Nebraska Humane Society

Tang is very reserved but would do best with a yard and an all-adult family as he has some collar sensitivity.
Posted at 7:40 PM, Aug 24, 2022
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Meet Tang! He is a 4-year-old Chow Chow.

He came to Nebraska Humane Society with matted fur and, as a result, needed to be shaved. He will get back to his fluffy self soon enough.

He has been at NHS since June.

The adoption fee for Tang is $50 and he is on a first come first serve basis.

