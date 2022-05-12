Adoption Option: Thunder at Midlands Humane Society

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa. (KMTV) — In this week's Adoption Option we want to show off Thunder, a black and white mixed breed who is available at Midlands Humane Society in Council Bluffs. If you are looking for a great dog and want to loosen up your throwing arm, he would make a great companion.

Thunder is a one-year-old pitbull mix who loves to run and play fetch. He has been at Midlands Humane Society since February and is part of the MHS "Name Your Price" adoption program, meaning that you could take him home for less than the original adoption price of $150.00! Thunder has already been vaccinated and neutered.

This rambunctious pup would be best in a home without children unless they are older. Thunder still struggles with crate cooperation and listening to commands but makes up for it with his good-natured companionship.

Because of Thunder's breed, he must be adopted to a home that is outside of Council Bluffs due to the city's breed ban that applies to pitbulls. Municipal code 4.20.112 prohibits all pitbulls as well as American Staffordshire Terriers and Staffordshire Bull Terriers, with an exception for city animal shelters such as MHS.

If you are a resident of Omaha, make sure you are familiar with the breed restrictions that the city has for pitbulls in its Code of Ordinances, Article VII, Section 6-163, which allow pitbulls under certain requirements of control.

Midlands Humane Society can be contacted at 712-396-2270 or via email inquiry at midlandshumanesociety@gmail.com.

