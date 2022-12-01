Adoption Option: Vanilla Cone at the Nebraska Humane Society

Posted at 7:21 PM, Nov 30, 2022

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Meet Vanilla Cone! Chris was introduced to this sweet girl at the Nebraska Humane Society. She is a 5-year-old Boxer and Pit Bull Terrier mix.

Vanilla Cone is active both mentally and physically.

She loves her toys and hiking.

She needs a home without cats.

Vanilla Cone needs to be the only dog in the house.

The adoption fee for Vanilla Cone is $50. Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage. Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.