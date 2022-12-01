Adoption Option: Vanilla Cone at the Nebraska Humane Society

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Meet Vanilla Cone! Chris was introduced to this sweet girl at the Nebraska Humane Society.
- She is a 5-year-old Boxer and Pit Bull Terrier mix.
- Vanilla Cone is active both mentally and physically.
- She loves her toys and hiking.
- She needs a home without cats.
- Vanilla Cone needs to be the only dog in the house.
- The adoption fee for Vanilla Cone is $50.
