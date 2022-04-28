Adoption Option's first feline: Meet Reiver at Midlands Humane Society

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — The first-ever cat to appear on our weekly Adoption Option pet profile is a kitten with a story of resilience and recovery. Despite experiencing severe injury and an autoimmune disorder, all she needs now is a home.

Meet five-month-old kitten, Reiver.

Caretakers at Midlands Humane Society suspected she had been thrown from a car window and had injuries to her face. Reiver had a broken jaw but can now eat solid food. This poor kitten also suffered from frostbite but has since made a full recovery.

Adding to the resilience of this cat, she is FeLV positive, which means she has feline leukemia. Reiver will require a home with no other cats or another cat that also has FeLV. The disease cannot be passed to dogs or humans.

Despite Reiver's rough start in life, she is very playful. Reiver has riveting green eyes and is a dilute tortie cat with a medium-length coat of fur.

It doesn’t take long for her to warm up to new people. She is available for adoption at Midlands Humane Society in Council Bluffs and has a $130.00 adoption fee.

