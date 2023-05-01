Aerosmith coming to Omaha in November on the "PEACE OUT" farewell tour

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Monday, Aerosmith announced that they will be rocking out in Omaha on November 10 as a part of the "PEACE OUT" farewell tour.

The tour features special guest The Black Crowes. In a joint statement, Aerosmith said, “It’s not goodbye it’s PEACE OUT! Get ready and walk this way, you’re going to get the best show of our lives.”

The general sale of tickets begins Friday, at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster. The tour also offers a variety of different VIP packages and experiences.

