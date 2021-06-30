Affordable housing project groundbreaking held in North Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A new affordable housing project broke ground in North Omaha on Tuesday.

Governor Pete Ricketts joined the Holy Name Housing Corporation to celebrate the project which will feature 23 units of row housing for moderate and very low-income families in the Deer Park and Adams Park neighborhoods.

During the event, County Commissioner Chris Rodgers highlighted how housing and public health go hand-in-hand.

"You had your different thoughts about affordable housing until we got to the pandemic...it kind of exposed some of the instabilities there. For those who may have thought of affordable housing as a public health issue, you got to see it play out,” he said.

Rent for the two and four-bedroom units will range from $525-725.

