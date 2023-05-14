Africa Culture Connection hosts fundraising event at Westside High School

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Africa Culture Connection hosted its annual fundraising event at Westside High School to highlight the importance of African culture and to raise funds for the nonprofit program.

The event this year was Africa Djawa, which means Africa rejoicing. The event itself showcases the diverse culture of Africa through a live performance featuring traditional and modern African dancing and drumming.

The event featured local, national, and international artists coming together to tell stories of African pride, culture, and history through one colorful and musical performance.

"To educate our community members because this is a tradition. A culture that if we don't do it will disappear and we don't want it to disappear. That is why we keep it alive,” Executive Director Luc Aho.

Several vendors were also on-site at Westside selling traditional African arts, crafts, clothing and jewelry.

