Afro Fest holds its largest event ever following pandemic hiatus

The festival had live music, educational opportunities for kids and visitors and authentic African food and other goods from vendors to enjoy.
Posted at 10:47 AM, Sep 05, 2021
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Saturday, Aksarben Village’s Stinson Park was host to Afro Fest Omaha. After taking a year off due to the pandemic, this year’s event was three time’s larger than ever before.

"Afro Fest is about celebrating African culture and sharing African culture with all of Omaha and beyond. We're super excited to celebrate diversity right here in this city,” said organizer Judy Kiagiri of AFROMAHA.

The festival just wrapped up around 10:00 p.m. and was the third year the festival has taken place.

Afro Fest also hosted a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for those wanting to get vaccinated.

