Afro Fest holds its largest event ever following pandemic hiatus

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Saturday, Aksarben Village’s Stinson Park was host to Afro Fest Omaha. After taking a year off due to the pandemic, this year’s event was three time’s larger than ever before.

The festival had live music, educational opportunities, authentic African food and other goods from vendors to enjoy.

"Afro Fest is about celebrating African culture and sharing African culture with all of Omaha and beyond. We're super excited to celebrate diversity right here in this city,” said organizer Judy Kiagiri of AFROMAHA.

The festival just wrapped up around 10:00 p.m. and was the third year the festival has taken place.

Afro Fest also hosted a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for those wanting to get vaccinated.

