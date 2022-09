OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Afro Fest Omaha is kicking off this weekend it promises to be a weekend of food, music, and fun. Alyssa Curtis was live in Stinson Park to preview the festivities.

KMTV is proud to be a sponsor of this event. To learn more visit: afromaha.com

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.