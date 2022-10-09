'AfroCon' celebrates Black and Nerd culture in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Creating a space for nerd culture within the black community. That was the goal of "AfroCon".

It was held on Saturday at Metropolitan Community College's Fort Omaha campus. The event returned in person for the first time since the pandemic.

It featured a wide variety of programs from workshops with popular card games like Pokemon to conversations about Black people in tech.

Organizers say they wanted to create an all-inclusive event for people of similar interests to gather.

"What's really great is that the city of Omaha. Really embraces this work and really makes sure that they engage meaningfully with us. So that the event is really one for the entire family and that everyone's welcome you know our mission is for Black and Brown nerds but really anyone that wants to be part of this community is welcome to be here and that's what the space is about,” said Nik Whitcomb.

The House of Afros, Capes and Curles is the organization behind the event. This was the third year of "AfroCon" in Omaha.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.