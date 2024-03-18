AFSP Nebraska holds classes for kids stressing the importance of mental health

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — At Urban Abbey Sunday, middle and high school aged children had a real conversation about mental health. It was part of a class put on by the Nebraska chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

“We think that 10 and 12 year olds are so young,” Grace Manley, director, AFSP Nebraska said. “They’re experiencing real life things and their friends are experiencing real life things so this was definitely a two way conversation.”

Manley puts on these free classes, and said it always interesting to hear what kids have to say.

“I was so impressed with the student’s vulnerability and the insight that they brought.” Manley said.

“One of the big parts was listening to people that need to talk about what they’re experiencing,” Lila Ramsay, 10 year old participant said.

Just because kids do a great job navigating conversations about mental health doesn’t mean they don’t need these classes.

According to Manley, suicide is the second leading cause of death for people ages 10 to 34 in Nebraska.

Mom Trista Bowling brought her two kids to the class,

“It’ll make them more confident in their ability to not only share with each other strategies on how to help one another but how to talk to adults about it.” Bowing said.

Keeping up with kids’ mental health doesn’t have to be a production, for parents who might have a hard time with the topic, Manley recommends starting small.

“Just daily check ins to normalize, how are you doing today.” She said.

If kids are not okay, Manley said that’s normal and inviting conversations into the home is important in destigmatizing conversation around mental health.

The AFSP Nebraska chapter’s websitehas resources and links that can help start this conversation about mental health. More information on setting up a free mental health class can also be found there.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.