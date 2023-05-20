After 5 years the Douglas County Justice Center is open: Aims to make youth court process less traumatic

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Eight floors make up the new Douglas County Justice Center.

It includes space for the County Attorney and the public defenders' offices, conference rooms for meetings and trainings, and even waiting areas. The new space aims to promote a low-stress environment for those going through the court system.

"You are going to see a calming and a good environment, a hopeful environment for those that these offices and courts provide the services for," said Mary Ann Borgeson, chair of Douglas County Board of Commissioners.

There are six juvenile courts, designed specifically to be more kid-friendly. HDR, the company behind the project said they used an open design. Each courtroom is exactly the same and includes lower benches.

"This whole system is designed toward that whole concept of restorative justice and making sure that the kids are treated as kids, even though they have committed some have you know committed heinous crimes but at the end of the day we still have to remember they are children, we've got to treat them accordingly," said George Achola, vice president and legal counsel for Burlington Capital.

There is a sky bridge connecting the courthouse with the new building, but it is designed with frosted glass to increase privacy.

"Daylight comes in but people driving by on the street can't see certain individuals that might be walking across the street for their safety," said Wade Goehring, senior project manager for HDR.

The bridge also makes it easy for attorneys to cross over for adult cases.

The building is filled with natural light, something Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine was excited to see.

"It absolutely makes a difference, I mean to have these big windows, they were kind of closed in before, and you can just tell, and I have talked to some of our lawyers, who have said you know, I am noticing a difference in everybody's attitude," Kleine said.

The new tower allows for Kleine's entire office to be together for the very first time.

"It is just good to see people every day, be able to have that communication and it makes things work much better, much much better," Kleine said.

The Justice Center is open now, but the juvenile courts don't officially move over until next week.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.