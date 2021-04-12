After a year of staying stagnant, Mahoney State Park offers adrenaline-filled experience

ASHLAND, Neb. (KMTV) — As the world slowly opens back up, people are looking for an adventure.

They may not be jumping on the next flight out, but many including KMTV's Kent Luetzen are traveling 30 miles out of Omaha to jump from the treetops of Mahoney State Park.

"I'd say this is a good family outing because it keeps you active instead of watching a movie or staying at home. This keeps you all outside and you can all be engaged," Instructor Alenjandro Alarcon said.

The treetop adventure starts with a quick course on safety precautions.

You will learn about the fit of the harness and how to move throughout the many different courses.

"You definitely go up high," Alarcon said. "You can do a little bungee jumping that's 40 feet high and then there is also the ziplines. The tallest one is also 40 feet."

Some of the courses include floating logs, canopy bridges and balancing boards.

There is also the leap of faith into an adrenaline-filled zipline.

Luetzen said it was the perfect experience after a year of sitting on the couch.

"It was almost therapeutic," Luetzen said. "I think it's been a tough year and the zipline course was a great way to just focus on the present, be outside and get that adventure spark back."

For more information, visit GoApe.com.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.