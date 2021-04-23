After best season yet, Council Bluffs Girl Scout troop gives back

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa. (KMTV) — A Girl Scout Troop from the MICAH House homeless shelter shattered its cookie sales, selling more than 26,000 boxes. Customers also purchased more than 2,000 boxes for donation.

The team decided that they wanted to donate the cookies to local vaccination sites for distribution.

"Who doesn't like a nice cookie after they have a shot? Nobody likes a shot, so at least you get some nice Girl Scout cookies afterwards," said MICAH House Child Program Specialist Kayla Terrillion.

She says these treats serve a greater purpose — outside of giving people a sugar buzz.

"Buy them patches, buy the different things they need to do their activities, all those supplies, that's what it does first and foremost for our girls," Terrillion said.

She says that generosity matters a great deal to the girls.

"Brings some of my girls out of their shell, especially when you are coming to this place, and it can be scary. Having that little one-on-one time because normally it's about four or five girls to two adults to just do fun activities, most of my girls love arts and crafts," Terrillion said.

But MICAH House is proving that generosity always multiplies. All those treats were taken to the Mid-America Center for drop-off.

Matt Wyant with Pottawattamie County Public Health helped coordinate everything.

"We had been looking for donations on snacks as people come through, really helps their experience out, and we had kind of been going through our donated people, hit at the right time when we were running low," Wyant said.

Ultimately, Wyant hopes the timely donation will lead to more good fortune.

"Been over a year now of going through COVID and the vaccine experience, just really trying to reach that endpoint to it, we'll bribe you however we can to get a vaccine," Wyant said.

It's proof of the old saying: no act of kindness ever goes wasted.

