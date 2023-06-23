After Former Husker Adrian Martinez tweeted about his garage sale, fans lined the streets

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Former Nebraska quarterback, Adrian Martinez, held a garage sale in Papillion on Friday at 8:00 am.

After tweeting out that he’d be having a garage sale on Thursday, fans showed up before the opening to get in line and get first dibs.

One fan, Seth Heikes, even showed up at 6:00 am.

“He’s one of my favorite players too so — just excited to meet him finally,” said Heikes.

Martinez said that the turnout was unexpected.

“When the tweet blew up,” said Martinez, “I didn’t know what to expect but it’s surpassed my expectations for sure.”

Everything for sale was $20 and under and included items from his time at Nebraska and Kansas State.

Customers were limited to buying two items or less for everyone to get their fair share while supplies last.

“All the clothes here have stories to them you know. A time I wore it, a time I was playing in a game with it, or when I got it, what I was doing — and so it brings back fond memories and it’s been cool to share that,” said Martinez.

The former husker was also signing autographs for free on items being sold and personal memorabilia fans brought along with them.

While Martinez's plan was to have the sale from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm, fans sold out the sale by 10:15 am.

