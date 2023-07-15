After half-century, an Omaha commercial corner is poised for change. Food bank is new owner.

OMAHA, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) — The nonprofit Food Bank for the Heartland, which serves more than 75 counties in Nebraska, has purchased a 12-acre property at the busy 84th and L Streets intersection of Omaha.

For more than a half-century, the northeast corner had been home to a familiar car dealership, H&H Chevrolet, which earlier this year relocated its business to Sarpy County.

Food Bank officials said they are not ready to reveal details of what is ahead.

Food Bank for the Heartland has purchased the 12 acres at 84th and L Streets in Omaha that for a half century has been home to an auto dealership. (Cindy Gonzalez/Nebraska Examiner)

Public records show that the sprawling area containing four structures and numerous vehicle parking spaces sold to the Food Bank for $7.1 million.

Currently, the dealership premises are vacant.

Investors Realty, a real estate brokerage that represented the seller, said in a newsletter that the match with the Food Bank answered its challenge of finding a buyer for the property with buildings of varying age and on different elevations.

Founded in 1981, the Food Bank currently operates out of an Omaha base near 105th and J Streets. It serves 93 counties, the bulk of them in Nebraska but some also in western Iowa.

According to its website, the Food Bank works with 544 network partners that include pantries, schools, churches, emergency shelters and other nonprofits to supply emergency and supplemental food.

In fiscal year 2022, the Food Bank distributed nearly 27 million meals across its service area.

Investors Realty says that H&H Chevrolet, which had been at 84th and L Streets since 1968, more than doubled its space with the 30 acres it settled in at the Steel Ridge development.

