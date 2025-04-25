AFTER THE STORM: Flooding impacts neighbors in Omaha metro

OMAHA (KMTV) — Neighbors across the metro saw heavy rain, hail and flooding as storms swept through the region Thursday.

Here's a look at our coverage:

Saddle Creek: Molly Hudson talked to a neighbor who was rescued from floodwaters and the neighbor who caught another on camera.

Flooding rescue on Saddle Creek after storms on April 24

48th and Center: Hannah McIlree spoke to a neighbor whose garage flooded during the storm.

Central Omaha yards are filled with hail as neighbors work to keep storm drains clear and prevent flooding

Creighton: Molly Hudson also spoke to students who got stranded near campus.

Creighton students describe flooding on campus during April 24 storm

Recap: Greta Goede shows us the impact of the storm across the metro.

Sights and sounds from the April 24 storm

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.