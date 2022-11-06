After traumatic incident on Halloween, Minne Lusa redoes trunk or treat

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Minne Lusa Halloween incident left many parents and children in the neighborhood scared but Saturday they made sure not to let that fear linger.

They were determined to rebound as a community with a trunk or treat event.

Community members came together with the trunks of their cars full of candy, treats and decorations hoping that the Minne Lusa Halloween tradition will continue.

Dianna Moore, the event organizer, explained why it was important to redo this event.

"They were robbed of Halloween,” said Moore. “There was trauma not only were they scared of strangers but they were also scared of officers. I wanted them to know the importance of the community. I wanted them to know that people that care are out there and will help them.”

Omaha police officers were also at the event to hand out some candy.

