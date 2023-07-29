Afternoon storm sends Maha Festival attendees seeking shelter

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — From sweltering heat to a summer storm with lightning and large hail pounded parts of the metro late Friday afternoon.

It sent fans at the Maha festival in Aksarben scurrying for shelter as the storm rolled into Omaha.

Most expected the big concern to be the heat.

“The plan is minimal clothing, water bottles and the towels I guess … and the mist helps for sure,” said Audrey Rickerl, an Omaha resident.

At least the towels came in handy. Heavy rain hit the area around 6 p.m. Organizers had made announcements to clear the area and get inside.

After the delay, fans lined back up and the show went on damper but much cooler.

