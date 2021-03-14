Ag-Ceptional Women's Conference held in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Neb. (KMTV) - This weekend women who work in agriculture in Nebraska gathered in Norfork to celebrate their annual AG-Ceptional Women's Conference.

It was originally scheduled for November 2020 but was rescheduled due to the pandemic.

There were about 120 women in attendance and another 50 on Zoom from their homes.

Their goal is to celebrate, educate and motivate all women in the industry. 3 News Now reporter Arianna Martinez spoke with a committee member who said when this first started 13 years ago there were people asking if women really worked in agriculture.

"There has always been women in agriculture. They have pretty much been the unsung heroes of what happens on our farms and ranches,” said Joan Ruskamp. “A testament to this is that we've had snow storms in November, and one of them was pretty bad, and the first ladies to walk in the door were our 70 some year-old women who didn't have a conference like this that appreciated the work that they are doing. It means a lot as a committee member to be able to plan something like this for women in agriculture across our state.”

This year’s theme was called "Ag-ssential," highlighting how essential agriculture and women in agriculture have been this past year.

