AIM Institute celebrate tech inventors at annual AIM tech awards

Changemakers and community visionaries play a vital role in building Nebraska’s unique and diverse tech community to help close the gap on the tech professions shortage. The annual AIM Tech Awards Presented by Cox Business on Thursday, Nov. 10 at Founder’s One | Nine honored and celebrated those innovators, who are leading the industry forward and fueling the community’s tech sector to build a stronger, more diverse and unique tech community in the Silicon Prairie. The event was produced by the AIM Institute, a local nonprofit celebrating 30 years of growing a strong and diverse tech community through education, career development and outreach. The annual fundraiser supported AIM’s programs that provide accessible educational opportunities and career training for anyone to pursue a rewarding tech career.

"Events such as the AIM Tech Awards are important as we come together to build a thriving tech talent ecosystem that benefits everyone in the community,” said Mike Rogers and Jill Thomsen, AIM Tech Awards Honorary Chairs. “We extend congratulations to these award recipients for their dedication and commitment to the tech community in Omaha and beyond.”

On Thursday eight technology awards were presented to the following recipients which include educators, businesses and community leaders:

Tech Volunteer of the Year: Todd Campbell, Charles Schwab

Community Builder of the Year: Omaha STEM Ecosystem

Startup of the Year: Pinata

Tech Innovator of the Year: Children’s Hospital & Medical Center; Interscripts

Tech Talent Professional of the Year: Mary Kyle, FNBO

Enterprise of the Year: Farm Credit Services of America

Tech Leader of the Year: Steve Kohrs, Cync Health

Tech Educator of the Year: David Sheesley, Talent Plus

“The AIM Tech Awards brings the tech talent community together to celebrate some of its most innovative minds and highlights the impact of our tech education and career development programs,” said Kandace Miller, Ph.D., President and CEO of AIM Institute. “This event allows us to provide individuals, including underrepresented populations, with tech skills, community connections and personal development needed to close the gap on the tech professions shortage.”

