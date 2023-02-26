AIM Institute celebrates National Trio Day

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A leading tech non-profit from here in the metro hosted dozens of Omaha-area youth for some high-tech fun in celebration of National Trio Day on Saturday.

National Trio Day is a celebration of the federal trio programs, outreach and student service programs designed to identify and provide services for individuals from disadvantaged backgrounds. The AIM Institute hosted an event at their Brain Exchange that let students engage in tech activities including a drone obstacle course where they could challenge each other to see who could make it through the fastest.

“Our goal today is to inspire kids to get into stem careers and technology careers. We are hoping to inspire students with hands-on activities with very basic technology experiences,” said Charles Kaup, program manager for the Aim Upward Bound Program. “You will see that through the robotics up in the aim building. Really inspire students to take that info they are learning today and apply that to their education to see where they can go.”

For more information on the AIM Institute and its programs, you can head to their website, aiminstitute.org.

