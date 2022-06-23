Due to higher concentrations of ground-level ozone being forecast, the Omaha-Council Bluffs Metropolitan Area Planning Agency (MAPA) has declared Thursday and Friday Air Quality Action Days.

On both June 23 and 24, the Douglas County Health Department's air quality forecast shows ground-level ozone in the higher end of the moderate range of the Federal Air Quality Index.

Higher ozone concentrations could put the health of children, the elderly and those with chronic respiratory issues at risk.

See more information about air quality in the metro area here.

MAPA offers the following tips to mitigate the ozone problem:

• Drive less by carpooling, walking, biking or taking the bus

• Choosing cleaner-burning biofuels such as ethanol blends and biodiesel when refueling vehicles

• Refuel at dusk or nighttime to avoid greater loss of fuel through evaporation

• Avoid letting vehicles idle more than 30 seconds

• Use electric or manual lawn equipment when possible or use gas-powered equipment during cooler hours of the day.

