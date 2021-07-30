Watch
Air Quality Index at ‘unhealthy level’ in Douglas County

Ted S. Warren/AP
Posted at 12:30 PM, Jul 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-30 13:30:38-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to a release from the Douglas County Health Department (DCHD), the Air Quality Index (AQI) for the county has reached the “unhealthy rating” due to smoke that’s filtering in from wildfires in Canada.

The condition is reflected in maps on the department’s Air Quality Monitoring page.

“This situation is not something that often happens in our community,” said Russ Hadan, Supervisor of Air Quality for DCHD. “From the data I’ve seen, it appears this will be with us all day. People need to be aware of this situation for their health and safety.”

Due to the AQI rating, the department said “Everyone may begin to experience health effects from the reduced air quality. Members of sensitive groups – such as persons with heart and lung disease, older adults, and children – may experience more serious health effects.”

People are advised to minimize their time outdoors while the condition remains.

