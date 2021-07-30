Air Quality Index at ‘unhealthy level’ in Douglas County

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to a release from the Douglas County Health Department (DCHD), the Air Quality Index (AQI) for the county has reached the “unhealthy rating” due to smoke that’s filtering in from wildfires in Canada.

The condition is reflected in maps on the department’s Air Quality Monitoring page.

“This situation is not something that often happens in our community,” said Russ Hadan, Supervisor of Air Quality for DCHD. “From the data I’ve seen, it appears this will be with us all day. People need to be aware of this situation for their health and safety.”

Due to the AQI rating, the department said “Everyone may begin to experience health effects from the reduced air quality. Members of sensitive groups – such as persons with heart and lung disease, older adults, and children – may experience more serious health effects.”

People are advised to minimize their time outdoors while the condition remains.

SMOKY SKIES: The thicker wildfire smoke has moved into #Omaha from Canada, dropping the air quality to the "unhealthy" category as of this morning. Limit your time outside, especially if doing anything strenuous.

This could continue through the whole weekend. @3NewsNowOmaha pic.twitter.com/XrYgkDWALh — Mark Stitz (@MarkStitz) July 30, 2021

