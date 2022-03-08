Airmen stationed at Offutt plaintiffs in lawsuit against Biden Administration

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A new federal lawsuit challenges the Biden Administration's COVID-19 vaccine requirements for military members. More than 30 plaintiffs are named in the suit. Some are stationed at Offutt Air Force Base and McConnell Air Force Base in Wichita, Kansas.

Alliance for Free Citizens says the Air Force is rejecting vaccine religious exemption requests of the plaintiffs.

"The Air Force itself is making thousands of exemptions for medical reasons or administrative reasons. But the Air Force has been unwilling to take a genuine look at the sincere religious beliefs of our plaintiffs or indeed anyone else in the Air Force. So, it's a travesty,” said Kris Kobach, former Kansas Secretary of State.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.