Airport feasibility study to start in Gretna area in the next couple weeks

GRETNA, Neb. (KMTV) — Tuesday night, the Gretna City Council approved an agreement between the city and HDR Engineering for the start of an airport feasibility study in the Gretna area.

City Administrator Paula Dennison said HDR reached out to the city this summer about the idea.

"It was a pleasant surprise that they reached out to us about it," said Dennison.

HDR Project Manager Ryan Hanson told KMTV over the phone that future development in the area, like the Good Life District, is one of the reasons his team chose the Gretna area. He also said the nearby Millard Airport is landlocked and has a shorter runway.

"Perhaps there is a better way to serve aviation needs in this area, in the west metro, but that's the question we're trying to answer with this study. There's no conclusions at this time," said Hanson.

Hanson said the study will start in a few weeks. Some of it will include identifying three sites where a potential airport could be. He also said his team will be assessing airspace in the area, what kinds of planes could be handled at the airport, and establishing how much land is needed.

"From a development standpoint, it's very forward-thinking for anyone to develop now," said Dennison.

But not everyone thinks it's a great idea. Gretna resident Lance Molina thinks the airport wouldn’t be beneficial.

"The people who are taking off and landing aren't going to stay here," said Molina. "They're just going to come and take off. They're not going to be spending their dollars in Gretna."

The total cost of the study will be just over $85,000, which will be paid for between Sarpy County and the city of Gretna. HDR said it’s yet to be determined what happens next if the study fails.

It's important to note that this is only a study and is in the preliminary phase. No decisions have been made yet.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.