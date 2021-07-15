Aksarben Foundation announces 2021 Aksarben Court of Honor inductees

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Since 1895, the Aksarben Foundation has been honoring members of the community for their impact. On Thursday, it announced the 2021 Aksarben Court of Honor inductees.

The foundation provided the following release:

Being honored for his contributions to business and industry, Henry Davis , is the CEO of Greater Omaha Packing Co. Davis is a member of the Economic Advisory Council for District 10 of the Federal Reserve Board. His passion for helping vulnerable youth led to the opening of Project Harmony’s Henry Davis Campus in 2010 which allows over 200 professionals and eight supporting agencies to work together collaboratively under one roof.

Being honored in the category of service to youth, Ivan Gilreath is the former president and CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Midlands. Under his leadership, the Clubs have served almost 2300 youth daily. During the pandemic, the Clubs provided approximately 360,000 hot meals, free to its members.

In the category of arts, father and daughter, David and Rachel Jacobson will be inducted. David was the former chairman of Kutak Rock LLP, and the founding Board Chair for Film Streams. Rachel is the President for the nonprofit Heritage Services. She is also the Founder of Film Streams and served as executive director of Film Streams from 2005-2020.

As our communities and lives begin to rebuild after the pandemic, now is the time to shine a light on exceptional volunteer efforts within the Heartland through Aksarben’s Court of Honor. This year’s inductees have given significant contributions of their time and talent in raising awareness in the arts, providing service to our most vulnerable youth and keeping our local businesses strong,” said Women’s Ball Committee Chairman, Laura Enenbach.



The contributions of these honorees will be celebrated at the 126th Aksarben Ball on October 23, 2021, at CHI Health Center. Now Is The Time, the theme for this year’s Ball, will honor Nebraska’s leaders in business and industry, service to youth and the arts while continuing to pay homage to Aksarben’s proud history and exemplary leadership by individuals throughout our great state. Special thanks to Laura Enenbach and Sharlon Rodgers, the 2020 and 2021 respectively, Court of Honor Chairmen for the Women’s Ball Committee, for supplying the biographical information for the honorees.

