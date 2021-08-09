Alamo Drafthouse in La Vista announces reopening plans

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — After months of being closed, the Alamo Drafthouse in La Vista is reopening next month.

The cinema-eatery announced they will reopen the La Vista location on Sept. 3 while the Midtown location will be reopening in the next few months.

Tickets will be on sale soon for shows starting on Sept. 3.

Additionally, the company is planning a special bonus where the first 5,000 guests will receive a free scratch-off ticket for free food and other surprises.

Programming during their reopening weekend will include the theater's repertory programming like Moonstruck and Pan's Labyrinth.

Additionally, the theater will show new releases like the Marvel film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Candyman.

“We’ve been preparing for reopening for such a long time, it’s so exciting to finally rejoin the rest of the company and the industry for what’s promising to be a big, big year at the movies in Omaha,” says Tyler Calabrese, Alamo Drafthouse Omaha, Franchise VP. “And it’s been so gratifying to see audiences across the country so enthusiastically embracing not just Alamo Drafthouse, but our industry as a whole.”

Tickets will be on sale soon on the Alamo Drafthouse's website.

View the Alamo Drafthouse's safety protocols here.

