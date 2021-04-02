Alcohol and speed possible factors in Omaha crash that killed one

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to Omaha Police, a 23-year-old woman died after a crash near 49th and NW Radial Hwy overnight Friday.

At 12:10 a.m., officers arrived at the scene for a personal injury accident.

Investigation found that a 2008 BMW sedan driven by 26-year-old Edward Purvis, Jr. was traveling eastbound on NW Radial Hwy from N 50th St when the vehicle left the street to the south, struck a light pole and rolled over.

According to police, the unrestrained passenger, identified as 23-year-old Lepree-Ava Carroll-Fansler, was then ejected from the vehicle and later died at UNMC.

Alcohol and speed are being investigated as possible factors in the crash.

