Alden hedge fund appeals to investors in publisher, Omaha World-Herald owner Lee Enterprises

Nati Harnik/AP
FILE - The Omaha World Herald building is seen in downtown Omaha, Neb. Nov. 30, 2011. Newspaper publisher Lee Enterprises is asking its shareholders to help it fight off a hostile takeover offer from Alden Global Capital. The publisher of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the Buffalo News and dozens of other newspapers, including nearly every daily newspaper in Nebraska, sent a letter to shareholders Monday, Jan. 24, 2022 asking them to support its board nominees in the dispute with Alden. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
Posted at 10:14 AM, Jan 28, 2022
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Alden Global Capital hedge fund is sending its own appeal to shareholders of newspaper publisher Lee Enterprises as part of its campaign to acquire the company.

The New York-based hedge fund that is already one of the nation’s largest newspaper owners urged Lee shareholders Thursday to support two new directors it has nominated to help reshape the Davenport, Iowa-based company’s strategy.

Lee already rejected Alden’s $24 per share offer to buy the company and asked shareholders to help it fight off Alden’s advances.

A lawsuit to decide whether shareholders will be allowed to vote on Alden's nominees is set to be decided next month.

