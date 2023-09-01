ALERT: State 911 system down; Sarpy and Douglas Counties reporting outage

Douglas County dispatch says that its 911 service is not working as of Thursday evening. All calls to dispatch should be directed to the non-emergency number: 402-444-5802

Sarpy County is also experiencing an outage and says to call 402-593-4111 for emergencies and non-emergencies.

Washington County (Blair/ Fort Calhoun): 402-426-6866

Dodge County: 402-727-2700

If the 911 system is down in your county, call the non-emergency number for police, fire and ambulance.

The director of Douglas County dispatch says that the county uses a state 911 system and that technology is experiencing an outage.

Dodge County dispatch says that it's not receiving 911 calls and that people should call 402-727-2677.

INFORMATION at 19:44 - 911 services for cell phones and landlines are down...call our non emergency number 402-593-4111 for all emergencies in Sarpy County — Sarpy County 911 (@SarpyCounty911) September 1, 2023

