ALERT: State 911 system down; Sarpy and Douglas Counties reporting outage

If 911 is not working in your county, call the non-emergency number
Ambulance
Posted at 7:44 PM, Aug 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-31 21:28:52-04

Douglas County dispatch says that its 911 service is not working as of Thursday evening. All calls to dispatch should be directed to the non-emergency number: 402-444-5802

Sarpy County is also experiencing an outage and says to call 402-593-4111 for emergencies and non-emergencies.

Washington County (Blair/ Fort Calhoun): 402-426-6866

Dodge County: 402-727-2700

If the 911 system is down in your county, call the non-emergency number for police, fire and ambulance.

The director of Douglas County dispatch says that the county uses a state 911 system and that technology is experiencing an outage.

Dodge County dispatch says that it's not receiving 911 calls and that people should call 402-727-2677.

