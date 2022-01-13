Alisha Shelton first to file as a Democrat for 2nd Congressional District

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Thursday, Alisha Shelton of Omaha filed for Congress to represent Nebraska's Second Congressional District. She is the first to file as a democratic candidate.

If elected, Shelton would become the first Black woman to represent Nebraska in Congress.

“In this moment of inequity, racial divide, and women’s fundamental rights under attack, we need a leader who will fight for change," Shelton said in a campaign email. "I am an everyday Nebraskan who understands what it is like to try and succeed in an economy that does not work for all of us and navigate a healthcare system that is ridden with red tape.”

Before transitioning to a congressional campaign, the Omahan has worked as a mental health therapist and community leader.

Shelton also mentioned her sorority, Delta Sigma Theta, and the inspiration she received by sorority sister Shirley Chisholm who ran for president 50 years ago. While Shelton filed her election paperwork, she wore shoes that had tributes to Chisholm and Vice President Kamala Harris.

She is running on a platform of economic recovery, increasing access to rural broadband, protecting women's health, expanding affordable health care and fighting climate change.

